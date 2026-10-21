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PSYCHOPATHIC AUTHORITARIANISM: COVID'S FALSE FLAG & THE DARK TETRAD | DR. JOSEPH SANSONE | EPISODE 33
How Masks Became Convincers, Soccer Moms Turned into Packs, and Fear Became a False God
22 hrs ago
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Free Now Foundation
24
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10
BAGS OF MYSTERY COVID JUICE DELIVERED TO MODERNA | ATTORNEY TODD CALLENDER | EPISODE 32
This episode exposes the entire plan.
Oct 14
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Free Now Foundation
2
1
FROM PRO-VAX DAD TO VACCINE ABOLITIONIST | JEREMIAH HOSEA | EPISODE 31
His line in the sand is simple: if you can be forced to take a product you don’t want, you don’t actually own your body.
Oct 9
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Free Now Foundation
1
BREAKING: Scott Street to Represent Free Now Foundation in Case Against Newsom to End Student Vaccine Mandate
Trial attorney poised to argue in the 9th Circuit landmark lawsuit originally filed by Dr. Richard Fox
Oct 8
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Free Now Foundation
THE BAIT-AND-SWITCH THAT KEEPS THE TRUTH BURIED | KENT HECKENLIVELY | EPISODE 30
IF VACCINES ARE SAFE, WHY THE LIABILITY SHIELD?
Oct 2
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Free Now Foundation
September 2026
DON'T BRING FACTS TO A VACCINE DEBATE | DEL BIGTREE | EPISODE 29
How do you talk to someone who completely disagrees with you about vaccines without the conversation turning into a fight?
Sep 23
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Free Now Foundation
WHAT IF YOUR RIGHTS ARE PRIVILEGES? BIRTHRIGHT, CONTRACTS AND GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY | SARAH KANAFANI | EP 28
BORN INTO A CONTRACT? THE SHOCKING CLAIMS BEHIND YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE. YOU DECIDE.
Sep 16
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Free Now Foundation
1
SCREEN YOUR DATE FOR THE NEW MRNA FLU SHOT: DR. JEFF BARKE’S WARNING | Ep 27
Dr. Jeff Barke spent years practicing medicine the conventional way. Then he started asking questions.
Sep 9
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Free Now Foundation
2
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MILA RADETICH | COLLEGE AT 14; PARALYZED BY PFIZER AT 16 | EP 26
Her story is devastating, defiant, and hard to forget.
Sep 2
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Free Now Foundation
4
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August 2026
Dr. Scott Atlas: More Stupidity Than Fraud: Scott Atlas on Fauci, the “Troika,” and What Really Happened Inside Trump’s COVID White House …
What was really happening behind closed doors inside the White House Coronavirus Task Force in 2020?
Aug 27
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Free Now Foundation
4
2
2
Trump’s Bombshell Vaccine EO Just Put Our Legal Action to Restore Vaccine Choice on Steroids | Ep 24
BREAKING: Trump’s New Vaccine EO Just Dropped & It Could Blow Up California’s Mandate Tyranny
Aug 19
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Free Now Foundation
1
1
DR. ANDREW WAKEFIELD: KIDS WITH AUTISM ARE TEACHING US; WE ARE NOT TEACHING THEM | Ep 23
DR. ANDREW WAKEFIELD: AUTISM, VACCINES & THE SCIENCE THEY TRIED TO BURY
Aug 12
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Free Now Foundation
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