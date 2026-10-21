Free Now Foundation

PSYCHOPATHIC AUTHORITARIANISM: COVID'S FALSE FLAG & THE DARK TETRAD | DR. JOSEPH SANSONE | EPISODE 33
How Masks Became Convincers, Soccer Moms Turned into Packs, and Fear Became a False God
  Free Now Foundation
BAGS OF MYSTERY COVID JUICE DELIVERED TO MODERNA | ATTORNEY TODD CALLENDER | EPISODE 32
This episode exposes the entire plan.
  Free Now Foundation
FROM PRO-VAX DAD TO VACCINE ABOLITIONIST | JEREMIAH HOSEA | EPISODE 31
His line in the sand is simple: if you can be forced to take a product you don’t want, you don’t actually own your body.
  Free Now Foundation
BREAKING: Scott Street to Represent Free Now Foundation in Case Against Newsom to End Student Vaccine Mandate
Trial attorney poised to argue in the 9th Circuit landmark lawsuit originally filed by Dr. Richard Fox
  Free Now Foundation
THE BAIT-AND-SWITCH THAT KEEPS THE TRUTH BURIED | KENT HECKENLIVELY | EPISODE 30
IF VACCINES ARE SAFE, WHY THE LIABILITY SHIELD?
  Free Now Foundation

September 2026

DON'T BRING FACTS TO A VACCINE DEBATE | DEL BIGTREE | EPISODE 29
How do you talk to someone who completely disagrees with you about vaccines without the conversation turning into a fight?
  Free Now Foundation
WHAT IF YOUR RIGHTS ARE PRIVILEGES? BIRTHRIGHT, CONTRACTS AND GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY | SARAH KANAFANI | EP 28
BORN INTO A CONTRACT? THE SHOCKING CLAIMS BEHIND YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE. YOU DECIDE.
  Free Now Foundation
SCREEN YOUR DATE FOR THE NEW MRNA FLU SHOT: DR. JEFF BARKE’S WARNING | Ep 27
Dr. Jeff Barke spent years practicing medicine the conventional way. Then he started asking questions.
  Free Now Foundation
MILA RADETICH | COLLEGE AT 14; PARALYZED BY PFIZER AT 16 | EP 26
Her story is devastating, defiant, and hard to forget.
  Free Now Foundation

August 2026

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