Attorney Todd Callender, who once guided a needle-free vaccine device through the FDA and later sued to stop military COVID mandates, joins Alix to explain why he believes the shots turned service members into spike factories and patentable property while the Defense Department altered the DMED database after whistleblowers flagged a massive spike in cancers and deaths.

He describes seeing data showing animals die after mRNA vaccination once they were later exposed to the infection, walks through the 2013 legal precedent he says converted vaccinated people into ownable chattel, and details the internal FDA data that flagged deadly risks along with the “medical martial law” framework that, in his view, suspended normal constitutional protections.

The conversation also covers the mysterious shipments delivered to Moderna, nanotechnology claims, and why public resistance ultimately disrupted the larger plans he describes.

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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)