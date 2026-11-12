Monoclonal antibodies, Paxlovid, and COVID treatment restrictions—Dr. Ron Elfenbein returns with whistleblower John White with explosive news about government documents that raise urgent questions about the politics of COVID treatments.

I invited Dr. Ron Elfenbein back to The Alix Mayer show to talk about the new smoking gun evidence that monoclonal antibodies were most likely removed from the market to make way for antiviral pills, which were so ineffective, they could be termed “sugar pills.”

Why was a life-saving antibody infusion program serving underserved communities shut down? What did federal agencies say about Omicron…and when? And how did those decisions line up with government purchases and emergency authorizations of antiviral “sugar pills”?

In this follow-up episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Elfenbein and White walk through the late-2021 timeline, revealing agency correspondence, a Pentagon inspector general report, and the contradictory messages about monoclonal antibody access.

Elfenbein recalls having the life-saving medication in his refrigerators while calling patients to cancel their appointments. White explains why he believes the timing of treatment restrictions and antiviral procurement warrants a federal investigation.

Why were life-saving monoclonal antibodies only approved for outpatients? Was this to fuel the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” narrative to increase this group’s hospital death counts in 2021?

Finally, Elfenbein revisits his federal healthcare fraud prosecution and why he believes it was retaliation for speaking publicly. Both guests call for scrutiny of the decisions, and accountability where wrongdoing can be established.

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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)