By Alix Mayer, Board Chair & President, Free Now Foundation

Corporate and business trial lawyer Scott Street has signed on as attorney-of-record in our case against Newsom to end California’s student vaccine mandates. Free Now Foundation is proud to welcome him to our roster of seasoned attorneys working on landmark cases to restore parental rights around vaccination.

Street brings a wealth of related experience in the medical freedom law space, including representing gym owners versus Newsom to restore equitable access to fitness in 2021. He also initially secured the Ninth Circuit win for Health Freedom Defense Fund, in the case defending LAUSD teachers against workplace COVID shot mandates.

We are hopeful for a win in our due process case in 2027. The case is on appeal in the Ninth Circuit, and a hearing is ahead.

We and Brave & Free Santa Cruz sued Governor Newsom and the California Department of Public Health to restore parents’ freedom to decide which shots their children receive before they can attend school. Scott Street now carries forward the legal strategy pioneered by Dr. Richard Fox.

Street has already shown what this fight can do.

YES, I SUPPORT ENDING STUDENT MANDATES

In June 2024, he argued and won a three-judge Ninth Circuit ruling for Health Freedom Defense Fund in HFDF v. Carvalho, the challenge to LAUSD’s COVID shot mandate for teachers and staff. An 11-judge en banc panel reversed that ruling on July 31, 2025, and the Supreme Court declined review on May 18, 2026.

That setback clarified the path. The questions Carvalho raised now strengthen our case.

Both are civil-rights suits about bodily autonomy and due process. They align on three points, and ours has the advantage that matters most:

Carvalho stood up for teachers. Ours stands up for students. Carvalho challenged COVID shot mandates. Ours challenges the student vaccine mandate. Carvalho pressed the 1905 Jacobson precedent on lack of efficacy: those shots do not stop transmission. Ours presses Jacobson on lack of safety: these shots can injure, which federal law already recognizes.

YES, I SUPPORT ENDING STUDENT MANDATES

What gives us the most hope is parental rights. Our case rests on the parents’ right to direct a child’s upbringing, also protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

The wind is at our backs. President Trump’s August 10, 2026 executive order directs the Attorney General to support meritorious cases on parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection, including religious and medical exemptions from school immunization rules. It does not itself end state mandates, but it opens a door that was shut for years.

For years, Free Now Foundation has been doing the legal work the DOJ was ordered to do. We are reaching out to the Justice Department so our lawsuits can help carry that order forward.

Parents are closer to a real choice than they have been in a long time, and 2027 can be the year that choice is restored. A win would mean no school mandates and no need for exemptions.

With your help to keep us in the courts, we can make it so. Please support our work today.