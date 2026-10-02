Kent Heckenlively joins Alix Mayer in-studio to expose the pattern at the heart of his new book Book of Secrets: good members of Congress open investigations, hit SKIFs and stonewalls, and discover they’re being lied to in plain sight.

For many of us who were injured by vaccines or have a family member who was injured, the first evil we saw is the lie about vaccines being safe and effective. Heckenlively argues it opens your eyes open to cover-ups in other areas from 9/11 to Epstein to UFOs.

“Safe and effective” is merely marketing language. The legal term is “unavoidably unsafe,” and the reason the liability shield exists in the first place.

Heckenlively has two children who were gravely injured by vaccines, including his daughter in her late 20s who is a non-speaker with profound autism. He now calls vaccines “rat poison.”

Given that it is easily proven that vaccines cause autism, allergies, autoimmunity, neurological disorders and learning issues, Heckenlively suggests that parents who still vaccinate should be accused of child abuse.



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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)