From the phone in your pocket to towers rising in national parks, wireless radiation is now nearly inescapable, yet the U.S. government halted its research into biological effects just as the evidence of harm intensified.

Dr. Devra Davis reveals how five minutes of a cell phone against the knee can clump blood cells (linked to clots and stroke), how a child’s thinner skull and higher fluid content absorb more radiation than an adult’s, and why phones are tested away from the body while the FCC employs zero health experts.

Watch now to hear the full story of industry influence, the 2021 court ruling that called FCC standards “arbitrary and capricious,” and what it means for your health.

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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)